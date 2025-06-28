Maize from Prayagraj set for export to Taiwan

With global demand for maize on the rise, Prayagraj is gearing up to enter the international agricultural market. The Phulpur Farmers Producer Company (FPO) Ltd from the district has received a proposal to export maize to Taiwan, district officials said. Maize crop in a field in Prayagraj. (HT File)

According to FPO head Umesh Patel, the offer has come from Randhir Singh Munna, a prominent maize exporter who operates from Mumbai and supplies extensively to Taiwan.

“In India, maize sells for up to ₹2,400 per quintal, whereas we will be exporting it at a rate of ₹8,000 per quintal, which will be beneficial for farmers,” said Patel, who is also a maize farmer.

The FPO currently comprises 613 farmers, including 221 women, he added.

In addition to the FPO’s members, efforts are also underway to collaborate with farmers from Shringverpur, the district’s largest maize-producing belt, to ensure sufficient supply, said officials.

The FPO plans to distribute seeds aligned with export quality standards to meet the demands of the Taiwanese buyer, they added.

Although Taiwan’s primary maize imports come from other countries, India has been increasing its exports to Taiwan due to factors like competitive pricing. In the past, India has shipped around 18,000 tonnes of maize to Taiwan, and there’s potential for further growth in this trade, officials said.

To encourage maize cultivation, the state government has introduced several key initiatives, including a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) and benefits under the Accelerated Maize Development Scheme. For the 2025-2026 marketing year, the government has set the MSP for rabi season maize at ₹2,225 per quintal. This marks the first time the Uttar Pradesh government is procuring maize from farmers at the MSP during the rabi season, said Pawan Kumar Vishwakarma, the deputy director (agriculture) in Prayagraj. He added that the state government is also offering a 50% subsidy on maize seeds.

In the Prayagraj division, maize is cultivated across 1,461 hectares. Last year, the total maize production in the division was 4,418 metric tonnes, he said.