Major reforms cleared for priests, facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust and the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board approved several proposals, including fixing the tenure of temple priests till retirement at 60 years, during an executive council meeting chaired by divisional commissioner S Rajalingam on Friday. Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Sourced)

A press statement said the executive council unanimously cleared the terms and conditions and contract between the Temple Trust and archaks (priests) working at the temple. Under the decision, the priests will serve until the age of 60 and an agreement will be signed between the temple administration and the archaks.

The meeting, held in Varanasi, also approved the beautification of the Annapurna Temple located within the temple complex. The council cleared the annual maintenance cost of a projector installed at Lalita Ghat after it becomes operational and comes under the Trust’s protection.

The Trust further approved bearing all expenses of the cowshed operated at Shri Sankat Haran Hanuman Temple and arranging regular health check-ups of cattle on every Pradosh date.

Proposals for construction works were also cleared, including a boundary wall around land belonging to an ancient Sanskrit school at Ustapur Mahmudabad in Prayagraj district and construction of a room, kitchen and bathroom on vacant land of Shri Kaleshwarnath Temple in Chandauli.

The council approved the selection of an agency for the repair of electrical systems and CCTV cameras at Shri Sankat Haran Hanuman Temple and Shri Kaleshwarnath Temple. Funds were also sanctioned for seating arrangements for students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

The Special Area Development Board confirmed minutes of its previous meeting and approved its balance sheet. It also cleared profit-sharing arrangements for a multipurpose hall at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, fixing electricity rates for shops in the complex, and appointing a consultant to prepare a blueprint for operating a 3D immersive museum at the City Museum and Varanasi Gallery within the Dham.

The board also approved tensile shading work and a proposal to convert 50% of toilets in the Dham complex into Indian-style toilets. Officials stated that the decisions will enhance the administrative systems of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and expedite the development of the temple complex.