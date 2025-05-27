Twin occasions in city on Tuesday have called for major traffic restrictions today. Major traffic diversions in Lucknow for Bada Mangal, IPL on May 27

Apart from Bada Mangal celebrations during which the city remains dotted with pandals for bhandaras, there will also be an IPL match scheduled at the Ekana stadium at 3pm.

In view of both these major events, the Lucknow Police have announced extensive traffic diversions across key routes.

“The IPL match, scheduled at Ekana Cricket Stadium from 3pm, is expected to draw thousands of fans. Police have restricted movement of heavy vehicles, buses, and commercial traffic on Shaheed Path and connecting roads, including those from Kamta, Kanpur Road, Sultanpur Road, and Rae Bareli Road,” stated the press release of the Lucknow Police.

Alternative routes like Kisan Path, Barabirwa, Telibagh, and 1090 Chauraha will be used for diversions. Access to Ahimamau, Plassio Mall, and Police Headquarters will be limited. Authorities expect up to 2,100 vehicles on Shaheed Path and urged commuters to plan ahead of their movement and avoid these routes.

Simultaneously, Bada Mangal events are expected to cause congestion near temples and pandals (bhandaras). To ease the flow:

Sitapur Road to IT Chauraha/Kapurthala: Diversions via Madiaon, Shahmina, and Sikandarbagh

Hazratganj to Kapurthala: Via Clarks Avadh, Daliganj, and Nishatganj

Other key diversion points include Kursi Road, Aliganj, IT Chauraha, and Hanuman Setu

General traffic and buses will be rerouted, and additional police forces will be deployed to manage movement and ensure public safety. “Commuters are advised to avoid peak hours in affected zones, use public transport wherever possible, and follow police instructions for smoother travel,” the press note read.