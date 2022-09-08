Man dies after thrashing, local BJP leader and 21 others booked
An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and Nagar Palika chairman Ashok Kumar Jaiswal over the alleged incident that took place in Rasuliat Khan locality of Katra Bazar on Tuesday night.
VARANASI: A local BJP leader and 21 others were booked after a man died as the politician and his supporters allegedly thrashed him at his house, Bhadoi police said on Wednesday.
Police said seven people were detained and additional force deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.
Additional superintendent of police Rajesh Bharti said an argument broke out between two parties when one Mustqueem’s goat strayed into his neighbour Sandeep’s house.
Later in the night, Jaiswal and others allegedly barged into Mustqueem’s home when the family was asleep and started thrashing them, the officer said. Mustqueem died of internal injuries suffered during the assault, while his sons Salman and Aftab and daughters Sheeba and Shabnam were injured, he said. The injured were undergoing treatment in hospital and their condition was stable, he said.
The FIR against 22 people, including Jaiswal, had been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and other relevant sections following a complaint by the victim’s wife Momina Begum, Bharti said.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
