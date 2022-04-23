Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday.
Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said while the 29-year-old woman’s family accused her 32-year-old husband of demanding dowry, the deceased couple’s neighbours claimed the man suspected his wife of having illicit relations.
Chaurasia said neighbours found the man’s grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. The woman’s kin also said both were not picking their phones. When the worried kin and neighbours reached their home, they first spotted the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood there. Then, they saw her husband’s body hanging at the kitchen.
Chaurasia said the man hit his wife’s skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck. He then committed suicide. Earlier on April 14, a man had killed his wife using a hammer and a kitchen knife following a quarrel in Shivlok colony of Kankerkhera locality of the city.
-
Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here. One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA
PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Sanjay Balgude, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.
-
UP PCS-2022: 14,000 aspirants have made errors in online applications
More than 14,000 aspirants have made mistakes in their online application forms of UP Public Service Commission's Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS exam. However, in a major relief to these candidates, the commission has now provided an opportunity to these aspirants to rectify their mistakes. “The candidates have been given time till April 29 to make corrections in their respective forms online,” said UPPSC controller of examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.
-
Pune to get a dedicated research lab for cancer medicine and treatment
PUNE A well-equipped laboratory will be set up to promote research in cancer medicine and treatment and to make tests available to the general public at reasonable rates in the city after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik and Indian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research for Genetic and Molecular Biology Laboratory. The cost of the project will be up to ₹2 crore.
-
Five of a family found murdered in UP’s Prayagraj
Five members of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were found murdered in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district early on Saturday morning, police said. Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said initially four family members were found dead while a 50-year-old woman was found critically injured. However, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, he added.
