Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut

A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said while the 29-year-old woman’s family accused her 32-year-old husband of demanding dowry, the deceased couple’s neighbours claimed the man suspected his wife of having illicit relations.

Chaurasia said neighbours found the man’s grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. The woman’s kin also said both were not picking their phones. When the worried kin and neighbours reached their home, they first spotted the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood there. Then, they saw her husband’s body hanging at the kitchen.

Chaurasia said the man hit his wife’s skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck. He then committed suicide. Earlier on April 14, a man had killed his wife using a hammer and a kitchen knife following a quarrel in Shivlok colony of Kankerkhera locality of the city.