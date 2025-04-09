Mapping of forests done to curb fire mishaps, says minister

Forests in Uttar Pradesh have been divided into zones in accordance with their vulnerability to catching fire, said state forest minister Arun K Saxena on Tuesday. (For representation)

“A forest fire prone zone map (FFPZM) has been prepared putting different areas under extremely, very high, high, moderate and less prone categories. Also, 115 fire control cells have been established in Uttar Pradesh, with the nodal office in Lucknow,” the minister told media persons here as he shared details of the Forest and Wildlife Protection Month that began Tuesday.

“Preliminary preparations to avert fire mishaps are already in place in forest areas in the state. Dehradun-headquartered Forest Survey of India sends us alerts on forest fires via satellite images. This year, too, we are going to use them. A total of 3,094 officials and staff have registered themselves with Forest Survey of India,” said Sunil Chaudhary, the head of the forest force of Uttar Pradesh.

PP Singh, the nodal officer of Fire Control Cell, stated that as part of the safety drive, the public would be made aware of how to prevent forest fires. “Among citizens, we are going to appoint fire watchers who shall be first responders to fire incidents, no matter how small or big it is,” said Singh.

Controlled fire and fire line exercises have been completed while old watch towers are being repaired and new ones made, said officials, adding mock drill had been conducted.

Precautions against fire incidents shall continue till June 15 and may also be extended. The focus is particularly on forests in Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Ranipur, Kartaniya and others where reserve forest areas are not accessible to people.

“Recruitment of 30 veterinarians is also under process for the better care of wild animals in need of medical attention,” said Chaudhary.