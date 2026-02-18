Mapping UP’s cancer burden: KSSSCI panel clears Population-Based Cancer Registry

The governing body of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) has approved the implementation of a Population-Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) to accurately assess the actual cancer burden and cancer-related mortality across Lucknow and the entire state. The Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The decision was taken at the institute’s 12th Governing Body meeting held on Wednesday at Lok Bhavan, under the chairmanship of chief secretary SP Goyal. The PBCR is expected to generate reliable data that will help policymakers, healthcare planners and researchers design targeted interventions and strengthen cancer control strategies in Uttar Pradesh.

Data-driven cancer policy

Officials said the registry will systematically record cancer incidence and mortality patterns, enabling the state to understand regional trends, high-risk populations and gaps in access to care. The move is being seen as a critical foundation for long-term cancer prevention, screening and treatment planning.

Major expansion of advanced cancer care

Alongside the PBCR approval, the governing body cleared several major proposals aimed at expanding world-class cancer care at the institute.

It approved the introduction of advanced proton beam therapy and the establishment of a Quaternary Cancer Care Centre.

The proton beam therapy is an advanced radiotherapy technique that uses proton particles to precisely target tumours while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The therapy is especially beneficial for paediatric cancers and tumours located in sensitive organs such as the brain, head and neck, spine, and prostate.

With this move, KSSSCI is set to join a select group of institutions in India offering this cutting-edge treatment.

The governing body also approved the establishment of a Quaternary Cancer Care Centre dedicated to managing highly complex and advanced cancer cases. The centre will bring state-of-the-art technology, super-specialised expertise, and multidisciplinary teams under one roof, enabling accurate diagnosis, comprehensive treatment, and improved survival outcomes.

In a bid to strengthen diagnostic services, approval was granted for tele-radiology services in the Department of Radiodiagnosis, covering MRI, CT scans, X-rays, and digital mammography.

The institute will also establish an Advanced Cancer Research Centre and an Advanced Molecular Lab.

The governing body approved pricing for various lab tests conducted by the Centre for Advanced Molecular Diagnostics and Research for Cancer, paving the way for early and precise detection. These initiatives are expected to promote personalised treatment, targeted therapies, reduced side effects, and improved overall outcomes.

With these approvals, KSSSCI is poised to emerge as a premier hub for advanced cancer treatment, research, and training in North India, said director of KSSSCI prof MLB Bhatt.