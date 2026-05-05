Mathura sessions court: Death for ‘man in saree’ who set woman ablaze after sexual assault bid

A sessions court in Mathura on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a 28-year-old man convicted of murdering a 30-year-old woman after allegedly entering her house disguised in a saree, attempting to sexually assault her, and later setting her on fire, leading to her death in March last year. For representation (Sourced)

Vikas Kumar, Session Judge, Mathura, termed the offence a “rarest of rare crime” and sentenced convict Umesh Kumar to death under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.2 lakh.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 11, 2025, under Farah police station limits in Mathura district. Umesh Kumar, a resident of Hasanpur in Haryana’s Palwal, allegedly entered the complainant’s house wearing a saree while the woman was alone.

Police said the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. When she raised an alarm, he allegedly poured an inflammable substance on her and set her ablaze.

Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the house while the accused allegedly tried to flee from the terrace but fell from the roof and sustained injuries.

The woman, who suffered severe burn injuries, was first taken to a health facility in Farah and later referred to SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra, where she died on March 12, 2025.

Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 333 (house trespass) and 103(1) (murder) of BNS.

Investigators said the accused allegedly had previous enmity with the victim’s family. A prior abduction case involving the woman had also been registered against him in 2024, after which she was recovered and handed back to her husband.

The charge sheet was filed on May 12, 2025, and the court took cognisance on June 10, 2025. 10 witnesses, including the complainant husband, relatives, neighbour, doctor and investigating officer, were examined during the trial.

The court convicted Umesh Kumar on April 30, 2026, and pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

The judge, while awarding capital punishment, observed that the court cannot remain a “mute spectator” when an offence crosses “all limits of human civilisation.”

The case records will now be sent to the High Court under Section 393 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for confirmation of the death sentence.