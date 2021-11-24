Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s first death anniversary observed in Lucknow
Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s first death anniversary observed in Lucknow

The city observed the first death anniversary of Padma Bhushan, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, on Wednesday
Students of Unity College observed the first death anniversary of Maulana Kalbe Sadiq here on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 10:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The city observed the first death anniversary of Padma Bhushan, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, on Wednesday. Other than a series of programmes organised to pay tribute to the Islamic scholar, a reformer and academician, clerics said “Maulana Sahab will be missed.”

Unity College observed the death anniversary of the Maulana, who was the founder of the college. Students took part in various cultural programmes and paid tribute to the great scholar. “Other than paying tribute to Maulana Sahab, the alumni of the college also distributed blankets to the college staff and other faculty members to pay tribute in their own way,” said Najmul Hasan Rizvi, secretary, Unity College.

Other clerics too observed his first death anniversary and said that “Kalbe Sadiq would be missed. It is not only Muslims but Kalbe Sadiq was such a great personality that he will be missed by people irrespective of caste and religion,” said Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary, All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB). He said Sadiq’s demise was a huge loss to the state capital.

Maulana Kalbe Sadiq’s son, Kalbe Sibtain Noori, said that he is thankful to the people of Lucknow for showing so much respect and love for his father.

On November 9, this year, Maulana Kalbe Sadiq, the former vice-president of the All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), was awarded the Padma Bhushan, posthumously. The award was received by Kalbe Sibtain Noori. The senior cleric breathed his last on November 24, 2020.

