 May revenue collection up by ₹2,741 crore: Govt
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 05, 2024 10:25 PM IST

A scrutiny of the state government’s revenue earnings indicated that its tax collections were ₹17750.73 crore in May of the current financial year.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday claimed higher revenue earnings in the first two months of 2024-2025. Collections went up by 2,741 crore in May this year against the amount collected in the same month last year, it claimed

Uttar Pradesh’s total collection in April and May this year was 34,511.55 crore.

“The state government has earned a sum of 18092.19 crore in May 2024 against 15351.19 collected in May 2023. Its collections in May this year are 82.7 per cent of the target for the month,” said minister for finance Suresh Khanna here on Wednesday.

A scrutiny of the state government’s revenue earnings indicated that its tax collections were 17750.73 crore in May of the current financial year. The VAT/GST contributed half of its revenue with the total collections under the head remaining 9,589.64 crore. Its collections from the excise were the second highest source with earnings of 4,593.44 crore.

In April, the state government collected a revenue of 16,419.36 crore, which was 73 per cent of the target for the month. Its total collections in April and May this year were 34,511.55 crore.

Lucknow
