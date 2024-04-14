Mayawati claims to be sole successor of Ambedkar’s movement

Lucknow: Announcing herself as a sole successor of the self-respect and dignity movement launched by Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawari trained her guns on the BJP and Congress and called the programmes organized by the rival parties on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary an effort to seek votes in the Lok Sabha election. Mayawati reminded the people about the various projects and welfare schemes launched by her government in the name of Ambedkar and other dalit icons. (HT FILE)

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his 133rd birth anniversary on Sunday, Mayawati said by following the path of Ambedkar she formed a government obtaining the master key of the power to work for the empowerment of the dalit community and weaker sections of society.

The programmes organized by the rival political parties to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar were a mere show, Mayawati said, adding people knew that followers of Ambedkar had been neglected under the BJP and Congress governments. Cautioning the dalit community against the rival parties Mayawati said, “ ‘Muh mein Ram bagal mein chhuri’ (Ram word in the mouth but knife by the side) phrase is ideal for these parties.” .

The followers of Ambedkar should remember his message that with unity and political power they could grab the master key of power to open the door of progress, she said, adding that the political party in power was trying to make the benefits and protection given under the Constitution to the weaker section ineffective. The BSP government filled up the backlog in government jobs whereas the BJP and Congress government denied benefit to the people, she said.

The Congress government misguided the people with ‘garibi hatao’ slogan while under the BJP government the condition of the weaker sections had deteriorated due to rising inflation, unemployment, poverty and backwardness. Only a handful of the people were prospering whereas majority was exploited, she said.

Mayawati reminded the people about the various projects and welfare schemes launched by her government in the name of Ambedkar and other dalit icons.