Meat-heavy meals a misconception: For Iftari, it’s dates, water, fruits, and light snacks

It’s a different Dastarkhwan that Lucknow youngsters are rooting for this Ramzan. The accent is on lighter, more nutritious, and often vegetarian options, to break fast. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The popular choices include dates and sherbet but the new add-ons are fruit salad, roasted chickpeas, aloo tikka, paneer-based snacks and dahi-vadas. The health-conscious young men and women say they prefer to ease into the meal with easily digestible foods and prioritise hydration.

“Since the time of my grandfather, we have always broken our fast with light food and if we want, followed it with a heavier dinner after a small interval, a tradition which all of us still practise. I can never say no to a good plate of biryani but it is important to be aware of what should be eaten immediately after hours of fasting,” says Nashat Hayatullah, a Lucknow-based woman and a postgraduate from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

“Iftar is the first meal we have after hours of fasting, so it is essential to focus on what we consume and how our body reacts to it. My family and I have always preferred to have a light Iftar, which would be followed by a light or heavy dinner, as the case maybe - after an hour or two,” she said.

IT College alumni Nashat says, “Unlike the common perception that non-veg is a must at Iftar, it is more about what suits our health and what we can consume. There is no hard and fast rule about eating non-veg in Iftar.”

Samina Bano, an RTE crusader says, “I fast through Ramzan—and I absolutely love it. There’s a common misconception that fasting Muslims break their fast with lavish, meat-heavy meals. The reality is quite the opposite! When you’ve been hungry and thirsty all day, your body craves simplicity. My Iftars are always vegetarian—I don’t remember a single one with non-vegetarian ware.

“You break your fast with dates, water, fruits, and light snacks, and honestly, that’s enough. You can’t really overeat because your stomach has shrunk through the day! Some people might have non-veg at dinner, but even that’s not a rule—your body actually prefers light, easy-to-digest food. So, no, Ramzan isn’t about feasting—it’s about fasting, self-discipline, and balance. And trust me, by the time you finish hydrating, the thought of a heavy meal just makes you sleepy,” she said.

Lucknow lad Syed Ahmad Sabaat, pursuing a graduation degree at the University of Sydney says, “Dishes like dahi-vadas, fruit chaat, poha, etc are not only delicious but also simple to make with ingredients I can easily access. As an international student, these fibre-rich meals keep me refreshed and energised without overwhelming my stomach. Later, my dinner includes non-vegetarian dishes like chicken curry or mutton biryani. This balance between iftar and a hearty, protein-packed dinner ensures I stay healthy and satisfied throughout Ramzan. Many other Indian students I know also embrace this way of enjoying vegetarian street food for iftar. These light, flavourful meals provide nourishment without being heavy.”

His sister, Faara Nadeem, 20, who is also pursuing undergraduate studies from the same university says, “As a young Muslim, I prefer citrus fruits and vegetarian platters including crispy pakoras, onion bhajis, cooling dahi-vadas, aloo tikki and more. These meals ensure I stay energised without sluggishness, making room for a heartier dinner with protein-rich meals later. By keeping Iftar light and wholesome, I can enjoy the best of both worlds.”

A second year media and public affairs student, Fatima Meerza adds,

“Indeed, it is true that some Muslim youths are opting for vegetarian options at Iftar, often citing health benefits and the lighter feeling such meals provide. However, while there is a growing inclination towards plant-based choices, it would be wrong to say that the traditional Iftar table can ever feel complete without at least some non-vegetarian delicacies. These dishes carry a deep nostalgic significance evoking cherished family traditions, childhood memories, and the warmth of shared meals that define the spirit of Ramzan.”

Shaifa Ahmed, a professional, said, “Having non-veg compulsorily at Iftar is quite a myth! In practicality, we usually open our Iftar with light vegetarian foods like fruits, dates, and potato/paneer pakoras. After a long fast, we prefer to ease into our meals—not dive straight into a feast. Of course, we can enjoy non-veg later at dinner, but it is advisable to go through the process slowly and not jump straight into heavy food.”

Mishkaat, a dentist said, “When one thinks of Iftari, the image that pops up is of a heavy-laden table with fruits, pakoras, chana and Rooh Afza. In terms of mains, biryani, pulao, Paratha with meats prepared in roast, Bhuna, curry, korma are common but not always preferred when it comes to choosing Iftari mains for our household. At our home, Iftari and dinner gets clubbed together, and although we haven’t consciously tried making an all-vegetarian Iftar, but we do opt for vegetarian items too like puri sabzi, aloo or dal paratha, choley Bhatura or good old rice and dal for mains.

“While there is an air of festivity with Iftari preparation, eating out , ordering in or inviting guests for Dawaats, I don’t think such lavishness or heavy food works for our family for a whole month . It is like when you go for a holiday you enjoy the food but after a while you crave your everyday simple meals,” said Alam and Nadeem, two brothers who often visit their favourite restaurant at Aminabad.

Vineet Kumar Gupta, proprietor of 200-year-old, Madhurima restaurant in Aminabad that only caters pure vegetarian food items says, “Roza is, in essence, a practice of self-control and a way to understand the pain of others’ hunger. We take great care of our Muslim brothers and sisters who visit our outlet at Iftar time. We make sure that our customers get their preferred delicacies like aloo tikki, dahi-vadas, poori-sabzi, dosa, etc on time so they may break their fast, dot on time.”

“We have observed there is a shift in their food choices. Youngsters who are hitting the gyms are conscious of what they eat. They will place orders for less oily and less spicy food. Our routine naturally changes,” Gupta said.

In Ramzan, food is not the primary focus; rather, worship and discipline take precedence. The goal is to use time wisely and spend as much of it as possible in prayer and reflection, says Shehnaz Sidrat, an elderly woman.