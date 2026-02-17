Mission 2027: BSP to rejig its committees, appoint upper castes, Muslims to key posts

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to appoint upper castes and Muslim members to various posts in the district, assembly and booth level committees across Uttar Pradesh to win their support in the 2027 assembly election. BSP national president Mayawati has directed senior leaders to reorganise the party from the booth to the state-level in the run-up to the assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO)

“To win the support of upper castes and Muslims, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has decided to induct party workers from both communities in the organisation,” said Vishwanath Pal, the party’s state president after chairing a review meeting at the BSP’s Lucknow division office on Monday.

The party’s national president Mayawati had directed senior leaders to reorganise the party from the booth to the state-level in the run-up to the assembly elections, Pal said. She had issued the directive at an earlier held at the state unit office on February 7, he added.

The party chief had ordered the induction of “missionary workers” and members of all communities, he said.

The Lucknow district committee was also reconstituted on Monday. Shailendra Kumar Gautam, Dalit a leader, will continue as the district president, Rakesh Jaiswal, an upper caste leader, has been appointed district vice- president and KB Singh Patel, an OBC, has been made general secretary. Paras Ambedkar has been made secretary, Kayam Raza, a Muslim, has been appointed treasurer.

RK Burman, a member of BAMCEF (All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation), has been made district convenor.

The meetings for constitution of the assembly constituency-level committees will begin from Wednesday, Pal said.