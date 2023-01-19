‘MP sports competition giving opportunity to hidden talent’

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh (MP sports competition) was providing a platform to hidden talent. Virtually addressing the launch of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh here, he said in the past 8 years, the country had touched new heights of development and sports, a field that was completely neglected, was now giving a new recognition to India internationally.

A G-20 Symbolic Marathon was also organised in the city of Taj which is to play host to delegates of G-20 next month. Former union minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flagged off the marathon.

In his video message, Yogi congratulated union minister of state for law and justice SP Singh Baghel (who is also MP from Agra) and his team for organising the event.

“India has got the opportunity to chair the G-20 under the leadership of PM Modi in the Amrit year of Independence. In view of this, the launch of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh is significant in Agra through the G-20 symbolic marathon,” said the chief minister.

“Last year, about 26,000 candidates had participated in 22 sports events through the MP Sports Competition while this year, 34 sports events are being organized. The state government has taken several steps to encourage sports and sportspersons. A reward of ₹6 crores is provided by the government for winning a gold medal in Olympics, ₹4 crores for winning a silver medal and ₹2 crores for winning a bronze medal,” he said.

“In terms of team games in Olympics, a prize money of ₹3 crores is awarded for gold medal, ₹2 crore for silver and ₹1 crore for bronze. In the Asian Games, a prize of ₹3 crore is given for the gold medal, ₹1.5 crore for silver and ₹75 lakh for bronze medal. The state government also honours medal winners in World Cup and Commonwealth Games. Cash prizes are also given to the participating players of the state in Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” he said.

“The state government is setting up a sports university in Meerut. The work of making sports grounds is going on in all the 58,000 gram panchayats of the state while land has been reserved for it in 34,000 gram panchayats. Besides, the process of making mini stadiums at the block level is also under way,” said the CM in his message.

“Sports kits are being given to players through Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal in all revenue villages. The double engine government is trying to build stadiums in all the districts,” said the CM.

Yogi said the government believed that talented sportspersons, if properly trained, could bring glory to the state and India on the global stage. PM Modi started the Khelo India and Fit India Movement for the physical and mental development of the youth and under his guidance, sports facilities were being expanded continuously in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi remarked.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme was also launched to prepare local youths for international games and Olympics. Under this, young players were given state-of-the-art sports equipment and financial assistance along with world-class training, he said.

Former union minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, after flagging off the marathon, said that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, goons and mafia were fleeing UP to find shelter in Rajasthan. But soon the BJP government would be formed there too and such elements would be wiped out.