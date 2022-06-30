Mumbai building collapse: Yogi announces 2L each to kin of four victims from UP

LUCKNOW/MUMBAI Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday extended support to the families of those affected in the building collapse in Mumbai’s Naik Nagar in Kurla East. He announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the families of four people from the state who died in the incident. Those injured will be given ₹50,000 each.

At least 18 people were killed and 15 injured when a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla area of the financial capital on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Kishore Prajapati, Sikandar Rajbhar, Arvind Rajendra Bharati, Anup Rajbhar, Anil Yadav, Shyamu Prajapati and Lila Bai Prahlad Gaikwad, Ramesh Nagsi Badiya, Prahlad Gaikwad, Guddu Paspor, Birju Majhi, Rahul Majhi, Pappu Majhi and Mahesh Majhi.

Expressing his grief and condolences, the chief minister said the loss of lives in the building collapse is “extremely heart-wrenching.”

He added that the U.P. government is in constant touch with the government of Maharashtra for proper treatment of the injured or the last rites of the dead. “If their relatives want to bring the body to their home in Uttar Pradesh, then proper arrangements will be made by the UP government,” Yogi said in a tweet.

A team of fire brigade and police reached the spot immediately to carry out rescue operations after the incident was reported around 12 midnight. Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims. (Inputs from agency)