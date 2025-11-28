National Jamboree: From adventure to creativity, Guides prove their mettle

Proving their mettle with a combination of courage and dexterity, young Guides (girls) participating in the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow have excelled in high rope challenges, stood out in adventure activities, innovated in creative art zones, and brainstormed at workshops designed to build modern skills. A girl shows her adventure skills at the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow. (SOURCED)

The event began as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Bharat Scouts and Guides at the Defence Expo Ground in Lucknow on November 23.

The Guides, drawn from across India and other nations in the Asia-Pacific region, have participated enthusiastically in sessions on Artificial Intelligence, innovation, leadership, and technology.

Showing a growing interest in careers traditionally dominated by men, the Guides were present at the Indian Air Force’s “Air Agniveer” exhibition, exploring aviation models, defence technologies, simulators, and interactive displays, an official said.

Delegations from Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Poland, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Nepal have joined the event, many with strong contingents of girls.

From within India, several states have stood out for their enthusiastic representation, including Manipur. Led by state chief commissioner Mayanglambam Sushil Kumar, a retired IPS officer, the Manipur contingent—with a notable number of girls from Imphal East, Imphal West, Tamenglong, Maram, and Thoubal— actively participated in adventure sports, cultural performances, and technology workshops.

The Jamboree featured a two-day drone show where hundreds of synchronised drones illuminated the skies of Lucknow to narrate stories of unity, peace, and the remarkable 75-year journey of Scouting and Guiding in India.

Everywhere across the venue, groups of young girls can be seen leading performances, engaging in sports, participating in exhibitions, and forging new connections from across India and beyond.

The Jamboree has drawn more than 32,000 participants from across the nation and several Asia-Pacific countries.