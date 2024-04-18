 Neighbour, two others booked for murder of former MP’s aide - Hindustan Times
Neighbour, two others booked for murder of former MP’s aide

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 18, 2024 07:38 AM IST

A neighbour and his two friends have been booked for the murder of former MP Dhananjay Singh’s supporter and former private gunner Anish Khan in Jaunpur on Tuesday evening, said senior police officials here on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation)
They said Anish Khan had a dispute with his neighbour Pandu earlier on Tuesday, and following the same reasons, Pandu shot him dead when he had gone to purchase some items from Rithi market near his house under Sikrara police station in the evening.

The postmortem report of the deceased revealed that he was also stabbed several times with a by sharp-edged weapon.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said the accused identified as Aniket and Prince have been named in the FIR along with Pandu in connection with Anish Khan’s killing. He said the eyewitnesses informed police that Pandu opened fire on Khan while two others stabbed him multiple times. He said all three are elusive after the incident and police teams are carrying out raids in search of the three accused.

Sikrara Inspector, Yuzvendra Kumar Singh said Pandu and Anish Khan earlier used to work together and the duo was also named in a case, but it is yet to be ascertained what created differences between them.

He said the FIR has been lodged against the trio on the complaint of the deceased’s wife Reshma Bano and further investigation is going on. He said the police deployment continued in the locality for the second consecutive day to avert any law and trouble during the election times.

The incident took place around 2km from Dhananjay Singh’s house in Bansafa village. The assailants fired at Khan after a short conversation and fled from the scene. Locals informed the cops about the incident and rushed Khan to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

