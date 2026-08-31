Nepal flash floods: Lucknow family awaits for US-based couple
According to the family members, the incident occurred when the couple was at an immigration centre on the Nepal-China border
What began as a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar has turned into an anxious wait for a Lucknow family whose two members—a couple living in the US (Overseas Citizens of India)—were among those in Nepal when the August 26 flash flood hit the country.
Deepak Ahuja, 60, and his wife Madhu Ahuja, 57, had been in Nepal for 14 days with Isha Sacred Walks group S3. They were travelling with three-four relatives, who had come from Texas in the United States for pilgrimage with an Indian group, and were returning from Kailesh Mansoravar Yatra. While the other group members returned, Deepak and Madhu remained untraceable, their family members said.
According to the family members, the incident occurred when the couple was at an immigration centre on the Nepal-China border.
According to information shared by the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner’s office, Deepak’s last location was recorded in Kathmandu, while Madhu’s was traced near the China-Nepal border.
“We thought both of them were at the China border immigration building underneath all the rubble. If Deepak is in Kathmandu now, I am in Kathmandu right now in search of them. If he is in Kathmandu and that is accurate intelligence, I need to find him,” the couple’s son-in-law Akash Mahtani told HT.
“We will be in Lucknow in a couple days. If we give up on the search, we will come home to UP. But I still have hope,” Mahtani added.
The couple has ties to Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Lucknow.
When HT reached out to Kavita Ahuja, Deepak’s mother, on phone, she was inconsolable.
“Family members had gone to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. The other relatives accompanying them returned. Deepak and Madhu, however, have not returned and the family has been unable to establish their whereabouts,” she said.
For the family, the last location updates shared by the Relief Commissioner’s Office have become the only concrete leads. The family is now hoping that authorities will be able to establish the couple’s whereabouts and confirm that they are safe.
Ashna and Shreya Auja, daughters of the missing couple, said, “It was dad’s 60th birthday. Being a spiritual person, he wanted to celebrate it there. They were staying there for two weeks. They were coming back home and were at immigration centre when the flood came. I had spoken to them only 1.5 hours before and they were just about to exit the border,” said Shreya Ahuja, a Texas resident.
Ashna added, “Our aunt woke up and saw that there was a flood. We immediately started calling our parents. No answer. We both received an e-mail from Isha Foundation saying that the floods have hit and that our parents were in a group at the immigration centre at the China-Nepal border.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAakash Ghosh
Aakash Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, where he covers crime, policing and law and order across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage, alongside in-depth coverage of governance, public safety and civic issues. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that uncover untold narratives and build a meaningful connection with readers. Over the years, Aakash has reported extensively on major crime investigations, policing reforms, cybercrime, infrastructure, public transport and heritage conservation, combining on-ground reporting with data-driven storytelling. His work is driven by a commitment to accuracy, accountability and public interest journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times in Lucknow, he trained and worked with several prominent print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata, covering diverse beats including features, entertainment and culture, and breaking news. These experiences helped shape his versatile reporting style and strong news sense across platforms. His investigative reporting has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious P.D. Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism for an investigation that exposed narcotics networks operating in the state capital, reinforcing his commitment to impactful, public-interest journalism.Read More