Faculty of DU's Motilal Nehru College protests after teacher 'beaten' by DUSU campaigner

Tensions erupted on the final day of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election campaigning on Wednesday as Motilal Nehru College (Evening) faculty members staged a protest over the alleged assault of a teacher by a student campaigner. A teacher reportedly said that the faculty is protesting against the DUSU election and will be filing an FIR. (Representative Image (File Photo/ANI))

The faculty of the DU college gathered after the alleged incident, demanding action against the student, news agency PTI reported.

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What happened? According to a teacher, a DUSU campaigner allegedly beat a faculty member.

"A DUSU campaigner beat a faculty member. He is grievously injured and is receiving medical attention," PTI quoted the teacher as saying.

Faculty were not immediately sure which organisation the alleged campaigner represented, the report added.

The teacher added that the faculty members are protesting against the election and that they will boycott poll duties.

"Teachers are protesting against the DUSU election. We will also be filing an FIR and boycott any election duties. Students need to understand the boundary. Faculty members cannot be beaten up," the teacher added.

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DUSU elections 2026 Voting for the DUSU elections will be held on September 18, Friday, with polling for day classes from 8:30 am to 1 pm and evening classes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

Counting of votes is scheduled for September 19, Saturday.

Tensions were triggered on the day campaigning for the DUSU elections concluded.

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Candidates for central panel in DUSU elections Earlier, student organisations announced their candidates for the central panel of the upcoming DUSU elections, PTI reported.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Yash Dabas as its presidential candidate against the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)'s Vijay Shankar Meena and the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India's (SFI) joint candidate Ananya Raturi.

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ABVP nominated Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawadi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

The NSUI has fielded Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.

The AISA-SFI alliance has nominated Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.

(with inputs from PTI)