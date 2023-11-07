New Ayodhya township: States make beeline for land as online plot registration starts from Nov 10

As the Yogi Adityanath government opens online registration process for allotment of land to mutts and ashrams in Ayodhya, several states have approached the Uttar Pradesh government for land in the temple town. These states plan to open their state guest houses in Ayodhya. New Ayodhya greenfield township project aims at decongesting the temple town where footfall of devotees is set to rise manifold after Ram temple (in pic) opens for devotees in January next year. (Sourced)

The state government has already allotted 6,000 sq m land to Gujarat for its state guest house in the new Ayodhya greenfield township project. “Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh have approached the state government for allotment of land in Ayodhya,” said Neeraj Shukla, additional housing commissioner, Housing Board.

The state government is all set to roll out new Ayodhya greenfield township project from November 10 by inviting online applications for allotment of plots for mutts, ashrams, dharamshalas and commercial purposes. Commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction. The township will come up on 1407-acre land on both sides of the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

In the second phase, it will be extended by 442-acre. “The online registration of plots for mutts and ashrams will end on November 30,” said housing commissioner Ranveer Prasad. “Commercial plots will be allotted through e-auction for which registration will start from November 10 and end on November 24. The auction will take place on November 25,” Prasad added.

In the first phase, 28 plots have been earmarked for mutts/ashrams each measuring 1,966 sq m to 10,417 sq m. Besides, 12 commercial plots, each measuring 1,543 sq m to 9,252 sq m, will be allotted. Proposal for fixing price of plots will be tabled at the meeting of the Housing Board on November 9. The Housing Board has also invited applicants to visit the site from October 30 onwards.

The state government has conceptualised the new Ayodhya greenfield township project to decongest the temple town as footfall of devotees in Ayodhya will rise manifold after Ram temple opens for devotees on January 22 next year.

