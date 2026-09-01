New electrified rail line will improve Bahraich-Nepal border link: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the 56-kilometre electrified Bahraich-Nanpara-Nepalganj Road broad-gauge railway line, constructed at a cost of around ₹730 crore, describing it as the realisation of a decades-old dream of generations in the region. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the Nepalganj Road-Nanpara-Bahraich rail section, in Bahraich on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

Addressing the gathering, he said the broad-gauge railway line would significantly improve connectivity between Bahraich and the Nepal border and provide fresh impetus to trade, movement and regional development.

The inauguration comes days after the devastating flash floods in neighbouring Nepal. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the natural disaster, the chief minister said India stands firmly with Nepal in its hour of crisis.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending immediate assistance to the neighbouring country.

Nepal was not merely a friendly neighbour but a country with which India shares deep-rooted cultural and civilisational ties, he said. The present circumstances called for solidarity and support from India, he said.

He said the conversion of the railway line from meter gauge to broad gauge and its electrification would transform the connectivity landscape of the border region. Thanking the prime minister for making the long-pending project a reality, he said the development reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister said previous governments had viewed Rupaidiha merely as a border area and had neglected its development, while the present government considers the region an important gateway to India.

Yogi also spoke about the historical identity of Bahraich, referring to Salar Masud Ghazi as a foreign invader. He said that in the past, fairs and events were organised in the names of such invaders while the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev, regarded as the pride of Bahraich, was overlooked.

He said the situation had changed now and that events were no longer being organised in the names of foreign invaders. Instead, a grand memorial dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev has been established, attracting visitors from different parts of the country who come to learn about India’s history and the region’s heritage.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also addressed the inauguration programme virtually from New Delhi.

The newly inaugurated railway infrastructure is expected to strengthen Bahraich’s strategic and economic importance, particularly because of its proximity to Nepal, while improving connectivity for people on both sides of the border.