New law soon to check meddling with recruitment exams: Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that tampering with the sanctity of recruitment examinations was not acceptable and a new law would be implemented soon to ensure that the exams were not compromised. Comprehensive reforms would be introduced to maintain the sanctity, confidentiality and transparency of recruitment examinations, he said . Yogi also inquired about the selection processes and future programmes in the commissions and also asked about their expectations from the government. (File Photo)

The CM held an important meeting with the chairpersons of various selection commissions in the presence of senior officials of the government to speed up the selection process for vacant posts in various departments.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Emphasizing on ensuring purity, transparency and confidentiality of selection examinations, the chief minister emphasized on comprehensive improvement in the selection processes and gave instructions to ensure timely selection process.

Yogi also inquired about the selection processes and future programmes in the commissions and also asked about their expectations from the government.

On the instructions of the chief minister, a new law is being drafted to stop activities like solver gang/paper leak. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of question paper leaks as well as solver gangs. Only government or government-funded educational institutions would become examination centres, he said, adding every room in the exam centre would be under CCTV surveillance.

He said selection process for vacant posts in the state government would be expedited and gave instructions to departments to send requisitions soon. Major reforms would be introduced in the entire process from setting of paper to result, said thge CM.

There should be two or more paper sets in every shift, he said and proposed that it was better to get the question paper of each set printed through different agencies. He advised the recruitment examination-conducting body to keep in mind the needs of women and disabled people in centre allocation. Yogi also advised that during the examination and after the examination, the selection committee should be in touch with top officials of the government level and STF Commission

Some of the major guidelines given by the chief minister in the meeting: The state government is committed to protecting the interests of the youths. The hard work, merit and talent of every youth is respected. Anarchic activities like paper leak or solver gang cannot be accepted at all. Such strict action should be taken against every criminal involved in such crime, which should set an example. It is necessary to bring a strict law for action against criminals in such cases. In view of this, necessary action should be taken as soon as possible.

Selection commissions are expected to issue the calendar for recruitment examinations on time and strictly follow it. It should be kept in mind that not conducting the examination as per the calendar causes inconvenience to the candidates.

All selection commissions should ensure, with mutual coordination, that only one examination is conducted in a day. On the one hand, this will make it easier for the exam organisers/local administration to make arrangements, while on the other it will be a great convenience for the youths.

Information has been received about discrepancies regarding ‘equivalent qualification’ in determining educational qualification for certain posts. The concerned department should resolve the issue and provide correct information to the commission.

For the requirement examinations, only government secondary, degree colleges, universities, polytechnics, engineering colleges, medical colleges or reputed well-equipped and funded educational institutions with clean track record should be made centres. The centres will be in places where CCTV arrangements are available. It should also be ensured that the examination centres are in urban areas only. The expectations of women and disabled persons should be kept in mind while determining the examination centres.

If an aided college is made a centre, then the manager concerned should not be involved in the examination system in any way. The principal of another institute should be given the responsibility as the centre administrator. The district magistrate and district inspector of schools should also be associated with the system. If there is any irregularity, their responsibility will also be fixed.

Recently, the Education Service Commission has been constituted, making major improvements in the process of teacher selection in primary, secondary, technical, vocational etc. educational institutions. Its members have been nominated and the chairman will also be appointed as soon as possible. The newly constituted commission is expected to start the selection process on time.

Major decisions to ensure sanctity in recruitment exam

The process of setting papers, their printing, delivering them to the treasury, delivering them from the treasury to the examination centres, arrangements at the examination centres, delivering OMRs to the commission after the examination, scanning of OMRs, preparing the results, etc., needs extensive improvement in the entire system.

Use different agencies for different tasks.

There should be two or more paper sets in every shift. Printing of question paper of each set should be done through different agencies. Paper coding also needs to be further organized. Women personnel must be deployed for searching.

In view of purity and confidentiality, the selection commissions should remain in touch with the top officials of the government level and STF before, during and after the examination.

Process of necessary improvement regarding the sanctity of examinations will have to be brought into effect immediately.

For simplicity in the appointment process, the system of e-requisition has been implemented and should be used .

All departments should examine the rules thoroughly before sending the requisition for appointment.

There should be no unnecessary delay in the recruitment process.