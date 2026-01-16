New Vidhan Bhavan complex: Authorities gear up for feasibility study on Sahara Shahar land in Lucknow

The authorities are gearing up to initiate a technical feasibility study after identifying the land parcel, earlier known as Sahara Shahar, giving fresh momentum to the proposal for the new Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan complex in Gomti Nagar following months of speculation. Currently, the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan is located in the heart of Lucknow. (FILE PHOTO)

Senior officials of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) said the land parcel has been identified and the authority is now awaiting formal approval of the minutes of a recent high-level meeting on the project.

Once the minutes are signed, the LDA will proceed with a detailed feasibility assessment to determine whether the site is suitable for a project of such scale and importance.

The final decision will depend entirely on technical assessments and subsequent approvals from the state government.

According to a senior LDA official, a consultant agency will be appointed to conduct comprehensive studies covering land-use compliance, soil strength, traffic impact, and other urban planning and infrastructure parameters critical for the state capital.

“All key aspects will be examined before the land receives final approval,” the official said.

“The land has been identified and finalised. As soon as the minutes are signed, the feasibility process will begin,” another senior official said, adding that the studies will form the basis for further decision-making on the project.

The housing department has been designated likely as the nodal agency for the proposed Vidhan Bhavan complex but things would be clear soon after the minutes get signed and approved. However, officials indicated that the LDA is likely to handle most of the on-ground work, including coordination with various departments and technical agencies. The feasibility studies are expected to take two to three months, while the approval of the meeting minutes could take place within the next month.

Officials clarified that no feasibility testing has been conducted so far.

“Traffic-related challenges, soil conditions, land-use compatibility, and other Lucknow-specific issues will be examined in detail. Only after the reports are submitted can the proposal move to the next stage,” an official said.

The proposed site has remained in focus since October 2025, when the Lucknow Municipal Corporation seized and sealed nearly 130 acres of land at Sahara Shahar.

The land was originally allotted in 1994-95 under a licence deed for residential and commercial development. Sahara Shahar spans around 170 acres, including nearly 40 acres earmarked as a green belt.