Nine pumped storage plants to boost UP’s power output

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is set to enhance its energy infrastructure with the establishment of nine new pumped storage plants (PSPs) boasting a total capacity of 14,450mw, said a government spokesman here on Friday. Additionally, Torrent Power will establish a 2,400mw project in Shoma village and a 1,750mw project in Sashnai village, both within Sonbhadra.

“These projects will in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Chandauli districts known for their energy production capabilities. Agreements for these projects have been signed between the state government and various power companies,” he said.

Sonbhadra will host seven of these PSP projects. The largest of these, a 3,660mw project, is being developed by the Greenko Group in Obra, having received approval in May last year.

Additionally, Torrent Power will establish a 2,400mw project in Shoma village and a 1,750mw project in Sashnai village, both within Sonbhadra. JSW Neo Energy is set to implement a 1,200mw project in Kandhora village, while Tehri Hydropower Development Corporation (THDC) plans to set up another 1,200mw project spanning Bashuhari and Badela villages. Avada Water Battery will contribute a 1,120mw project in Chichlik village, and Amunra Infratech & Agritech will develop a 1,620mw project in Jharia village.

In addition to Sonbhadra, Akme CleanTech Solutions will establish PSP projects in Mirzapur’s Songarh village (900mw) and Chandauli’s Mubarakpur (600mw).

Invest UP, an organization dedicated to promoting investment and industrialization in Uttar Pradesh, recently reviewed these PSP projects.

“The review revealed that land has been identified for Greenko Group’s project in Sonbhadra and Akme CleanTech’s project in Chandauli. Furthermore, Amunra and JSW Neo Energy have commenced their site offices. Greenko Group and JSW Neo Energy have submitted applications for clearance from the Ministry of Forest and Environment for their projects in Sonbhadra, while Akme CleanTech has done so for its project in Chandauli,” the spokesman said.

“However, Akme CleanTech’s project in Mirzapur is currently on hold pending approval from the Madhya Pradesh government,” he added.

According to the spokesman, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved the PSPs in Shoma village proposed by Greenko, JSW Neo Energy, and Torrent Power. Detailed project reports (DPRs) for Greenko and JSW Neo Energy’s projects are in the initial stages, with others progressing through various phases.

Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP, expressed confidence in the strategic importance of these developments. “The establishment of these PSP projects not only underscores UP’s commitment to enhancing its energy capabilities but also paves way for substantial economic growth and job creation. This initiative will firmly position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in sustainable energy production.”