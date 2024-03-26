Now, BSAs in U.P. can’t withhold teachers’ salary: DG school education

Now basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) will not be able to withhold salary of teachers and non- teaching staff in government primary and upper primary schools. They have been directed to not impose financial punishment as disciplinary action against teacher or employee, said an official in the know of move. A teacher taking class in a government primary school in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

According to a missive sent by director general (DG), school education, Uttar Pradesh, Kanchan Verma, there are no rules to withhold salary of government teachers or staff as disciplinary measures.

The order reads: “In the U.P. Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1999 and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council Employee Class Rules 1973, stopping of salary is not mentioned as any kind of punishment.”

“It has come to notice that in the name of action, the salary of teachers has been withheld by BSAs which is not in sync with their service rules. Any stoppage of salary or increment is governed by the process of disciplinary action. Hence, unless there is a formal order issued under established rules, no salary or increment of any employee will be stopped, otherwise it will be a matter of liability determination,” the order reads.

As per the order, “Salary or increment will be stopped only after the entire process of disciplinary action is completed by the appointing authority and such action will be taken only in extremely serious cases. It is again emphasised that action should be taken by the personnel department of the government only under the suspension and disciplinary process and on the prescribed forms etc otherwise action will be taken against the officer taking action for acting against the rules.”

“In case of any urgency, the said employee can be kept on waiting with the permission of the district magistrate whose permanent approval will be approved by the director of basic education on the basis of fact,” an official said.

Currently, there are 1.8 crore (18 million) students studying at 1.68 lakh government primary and upper primary schools spread across Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 5 lakh teachers are employed in these schools.