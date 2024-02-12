Now, police permission for public demonstrations can be sought online

LUCKNOW: Permission for holding protests and demonstrations can now be sought online. The Lucknow police have added a section under its permission slot in their website lucknowpolice.up.gov. where users can seek permission for protests and demonstrations. Till now, the process was offline and involved a lot of hassles. According to police, the system is being implemented as a trial with immediate effect from February 12 and all types of applications will be taken in both online and offline formats till February 28 (Pic for representation)

Permissions for events such as marathons, shootings, religious programmes and yatras etc can also be taken from the same site .

“At present, applicants have to fill an application form with affidavit and submit the documents in the office of the authority concerned. The application form is then sent to the police station concerned . The police station conducts an investigation and gives a recommendation whether or not to give permission ,” said a press note from joint commissioner of police (law & order), Upendra Kumar Agrawal.

“There is often delay in this entire process and the applicant also faces problems, not being able to know the status of his application. In view of all these problems, on the instructions of the police commissioner, Lucknow, an online system for application has been prepared by Lucknow Police,” it added.

According to police, on opening this page, citizen services are displayed and on clicking citizen services, various types of services currently provided by Lucknow Police can be seen. At present, mainly tenant verification and character verification are being used to the maximum . A heading related to permission has been added under the same heading ‘Citizen Services’. By clicking on this the applicant can complete the procedure and apply.

People can also know the status of their application, by going to the site and submitting their details. “Once it is approved, the online approval letter can also be downloaded and used,” the press note said.

“This record will also be available on the Lucknow Police site and a permission letter can be matched by Lucknow Police with the site to find out if it is genuine,” said the JCP (L&O).

According to police, the system is being implemented as a trial with immediate effect from February 12 and all types of applications will be taken in both online and offline formats till February 28. If applicants face any problem in applying, they can list their suggestions/problems in this regard on the helpline number - 7309979797 / 9454405396 / 8887979187 and get their problems resolved .

“After seriously considering all suggestions, the online permission will be amended accordingly and once the arrangements are complete in all respects, all future applications will be accepted online only,” the police said .