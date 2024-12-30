Now, Raen Baseras to be set up near hospitals in U.P.

The Directorate of Urban Development has issued directives to all municipal corporations across Uttar Pradesh to establish Raen Baseras (shelter homes) around or inside hospitals. The move comes in response to the increasing number of rural residents who travel to cities for medical treatment and face difficulties finding accommodation during their stay. (HT FIle photo for representation only)

Anuj Kumar Jha, the director of local bodies, has instructed all municipal commissioners to implement these guidelines, ensuring that rural patients and their families have a safe place to stay while undergoing treatment or seeking minor employment opportunities in urban areas.

The shelter homes will be linked to a Google map system for easy identification and access, facilitating those in need to find nearby accommodations.

According to the directive, Raen Baseras and shelter homes must be set up at key locations such as hospitals, medical colleges, bus stations, railway stations, workplaces of labourers, and markets. If required, new shelters can be constructed with the support of the revenue department, health department, and development authorities.

The shelter homes will provide basic amenities, including beds, blankets, hot water, toilets, primary medical care, lighting, and CCTV surveillance. Regular washing of bed sheets and blankets will also be ensured.

To oversee operations, each shelter will have a caretaker, with their name, position, and contact number displayed at the entrance. A nodal officer will be appointed to manage the shelters, and senior officials will conduct night inspections to ensure everything is running smoothly. Additionally, arrangements for bonfires will be made for the comfort of residents in cold weather.

This initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure that individuals coming to urban areas for medical reasons or temporary work have access to safe, comfortable, and affordable lodging.