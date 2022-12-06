One held, 40 others detained in bid to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah mosque

AGRA A right-wing activist was arrested and 40 members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) were detained on Tuesday while allegedly going to recite Hanuman Chalisa at the Shahi Eidgah Masjid at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex, said officials.

None of the activists could make it to the mosque premises as elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of ABHM’s call to recite Hanuman Chalisa inside the mosque to mark the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition and observe the day as ‘Sanatan Samarpan Diwas’. The mosque premises shares a wall with the present-day Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in the heart of Mathura.

“No one was allowed to violate the security cordon at the mosque. Over 40 activists were detained from different locations in Mathura for their bid to reach the premises. One of the ABHM office-bearers was stopped near Bhooteshwar when he was found to be moving with ‘kanwar’ for ‘jalabhishek’,” stated Martand Prakash Singh, SP (Mathura).

“Another activist was detained near the police barricade in a lane leading to the Shahi Eidgah Mosque when booklets of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Sundar Kand’ (religious episode of Ramayan dedicated to Hanuman) were recovered from him. One Sant Yuvraj, claiming himself to be a religious personality in Mathura, was arrested,” he added.

In all, 1,200 security personnel were deployed in view of the sensitivities associated with December 6, said Singh claiming that markets were open as usual and the situation was peaceful.

Most of the ABHM office-bearers were either underground or were under house arrest, alleged Rajyashree Chaudhary, national president of the organisation.

Chaudhary admitted that no activist could reach Shahi Eidgah Mosque on Tuesday, but claimed that she entered the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex “disguised as an old lady to defeat the security on the premises.”

“Though from a distance, I managed to offer prayers to the actual birth place of Lord Krishna and shower petals. We might not have succeeded in reaching the Shahi Eidgah Mosque for the second consecutive year, but would come back again next year, to succeed in our call. I condemn Mathura district administration and police for coming in our way to foil our plans,” said Chaudhary.

“We are thankful to locals in Mathura who are peaceful and neglected such calls, which might affect peace and harmony. Markets were open, life went as usual and routine ‘namaz’ was offered at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque,” stated Tanveer Ahmed, secretary for management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

“ABHM leaders have filed petitions over issues of Shahi Eidgah Mosque and Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura courts and thus should have trust on court instead of such exercises to disturb communal harmony,” he added.

“Neither any permission was sought nor any granted for holding any such event (recital of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at the site proposed by ABHM on December 6). No such activity was allowed,” said Shailesh Pandey, SSP (Mathura).

With Section 144 of the CRPC effectively imposed, large gatherings were also banned and vehicles moving towards the disputed site were allowed only after checking, said people aware of the matter.

