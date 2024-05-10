Oppn kept insulting Raja Suheldev for vote bank: Yogi

In a scathing attack on the opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Congress, the SP and the BSP never gave respect to Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar (the then king of Shravasti) who killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud “only for the vote bank as they feared losing the votes of Masud’s devotees”. Yogi Adityanath addressing a public meeting at Mahasi in Bahraich on May 10. (Sourced)

Addressing a public meeting at Mahasi in Bahraich, Yogi recalled the previous assembly election when the public elected Sureshwar Singh as MLA from Mahasi, leading to the formation of BJP government in the state.

“Following this, PM Modi and the state government not only constructed the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya but also took decisive measures to curb the influence of mafia elements who were sowing seeds of chaos and disorder,” he added.

On the occasion, he appealed to people to support BJP candidate from Bahraich Lok Sabha seat Anand Kumar Gond. He also paid homage to the land of Maharaja Suheldev and freedom fighter Raja Balbhadra Singh as he greeted the gathering on the auspicious occasions of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

The CM said that a government that respects people’s emotions, protects interests and integrates development initiatives should be chosen repeatedly.

He further said the Saryu canal project, initiated by the then government in 1972, remained pending for 45 years. However, after the BJP government came to power in 2017, the project was successfully completed.

Consequently, 14 lakh hectares of land is getting water from the Saryu river for irrigation. He highlighted that the previous governments only formulated schemes but failed to ensure that the benefits reached the underprivileged.

Incumbent MP Akshayabar Lal Gond, BJP candidate Anand Kumar Gond, BJP district unit chief Brijesh Pandey, MLAs Anupama Jaiswal, Sureshwar Singh, MLCs Pragya Tripathi, Gaurav Verma, Jitendra Tripathi and Sanjay Dwivedi were present at the event.