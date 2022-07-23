Over 100 govt schools in Lucknow district running sans power connections
As many as 103 government schools in Lucknow district do not have power connections. This shocking fact was revealed during a review of the performance of the Basic Education Department by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob here on Thursday.
It was also found that in total there are 2,339 schools in Lucknow division which are functioning without electricity.
The divisional commissioner has directed the officials of the Basic Education Department to immediately apply for power connections on the ‘Jhatpat Portal’. Irked over the issue, she said the officials were not concerned about the students and teachers.
She also inquired about the facilities for students and teachers available at the schools and the amenities for the specially-abled students. She further directed the schools to make ramps, install railings and provide other facilities for the special kids.
The officials said that the highest number of 760 schools without power connections were in Sitapur district. The commissioner directed the officials of the Basic Education department to install RO machines for potable water for students in every school and make provision for separate toilets for boys, girls and differently-abled students, along with hand washing units.
She also directed the staff to fix floor tiles in the classrooms. Apart from this, she directed for better upkeep of the kitchen. The officials were directed to paint schools with soothing colours.
Meanwhile, MD Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited BS Khangaraut said, “It’s the duty of engineers to provide power connections to anyone who applies for it on Jhatpat portal. MVVNL will help anyone who applies for connections, especially the schools.”
-
CBSE Class 10 results: Lucknow students come out with flying colours
Five students dominated the city merit list with Tanisha Mishra of Goenka Public School, Lucknow and Bhavya Srivastava of Lucknow Public School-Sector-I jointly scoring 497 marks out of 500. Shivansh Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road, Cantt, and Aaryan Singh of Goenka Public School, jointly scored 496 out of 500 while Shivani Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road obtained 495 out of 500. Mishra aims to become an engineer by pursuing JEE.
-
Irregularities in PWD transfer: UP engineers association to launch agitation
The Uttar Pradesh Engineers Association has decided to launch an agitation over the irregularities in the transfer of the Public Works Department officers and the suspension of the senior PWD officers by the state government. An emergency meeting of the UPEA was held on Friday, and the members of all the engineering departments participated in the meeting. There was huge outrage among the officers and engineers.
-
Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Over 46 lakh people now armed with booster shots in U.P.
With the ongoing special 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the state crossed the 46-lakh mark for total precautionary doses administered till now. The state started the free precautionary dose campaign on July 15 to give a push to the number of vaccinations, and till 5 pm on Friday, 46,38,170 precautionary doses had been administered in the state, according to data from the Cowin portal.
-
State mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rises
Mumbai: In order to speed up the evacuation process during fire incidents and emergencies in high-rise buildings, the energy department of the state government has issued an advisory that all high-rises in the state that are equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift installed in the building for safety purposes. If we look at Mumbai and Thane together, 21 buildings have FELs in 2022.
-
Prayagraj: Crude bomb explosion near school causes panic
Sensation prevailed outside Boys High School near Dhobighat crossing after some miscreants hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school on Friday, police said. The available CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, police added. The footage revealed that two youths on a bike hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school at around 12.10pm when the classes were going on at the school.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics