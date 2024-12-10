Over 4 lakh fake birth certificates generated on bogus names in UP, Bihar: Charge sheet

LUCKNOW Unbelievable but true! Over four lakh fake birth and 5,000 fake death certificates were generated on bogus names and addresses in at least 29 districts across UP and 13 in Bihar by a widespread nexus that was busted in the Salon development block of UP’s Rae Bareli this year in July, revealed the charge sheet filed in the case after four months of investigation, said Rae Bareli police on Tuesday. .Statements of 17 accused, including kingpin, Ravikesh Lal Yadav, of Darbhanga in Bihar were recorded during the probe, said officials. (Pic for representation)

The UP Police and other law enforcement agencies are now left with the herculean task of identifying the beneficiaries of these certificates and checking their misuse. Statements of 17 accused, including kingpin, Ravikesh Lal Yadav, of Darbhanga in Bihar were recorded during the probe, said officials.

The fake birth certificates scam was exposed in Salon when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July red-flagged certain certificates made on ‘bogus’ addresses of 12 villages after recovering documents from some people, including a few Bangladesh nationals arrested from different states. The probe revealed that over 19,184 fake birth certificates were issued on the addresses of four villages of Salon development block, misusing the government’s Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

On July 17, Salon assistant development officer, Jitendra Singh, had lodged an FIR against village development officer (VDO), Vijay Yadav, Jan Suvidha Kendra operator, Zeeshan, and his son Riyaz along with a minor, at the Salon police station . During investigation, four named accused and 13 others, including the mastermind of UP nexus Govind Kesari, who was Jan Suvidha Kendra operator in Sonbhadra, as well as 11 other such operators were arrested and charge sheeted in the case.

SP (Rae Bareli) Yashveer Singh said the 54-page chargesheet against all the accused has already been submitted in court in the fake birth certificate case of Salon. “The process of slapping UP Gangster Act is also on the verge of completion. We will also initiate the process of attaching properties procured through crime,” he added.

According to the Rae Bareli police, all the accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 sections 318 (4) for cheating, 319 (2) for cheating by impersonation, 336 (3) for forging electronic records, 337 for forging a document, 338 for forgery of valuable security and 340 (2) for using forged document or electronic record as genuine.

Salon police station in-charge, JK Singh, the investigator officer of the case, said the kingpin Ravikesh Lal Dev has given a statement that the entire nexus had prepared over four lakh fake birth certificates and around 5,000 fake death certificates using different portals, including CRS portal, and a separate fake portal created by him. He said the exact motive behind generating these fake certificates could not be ascertained.

According to him, the kingpin revealed that 4,000 users became part of the nexus in UP and Bihar when he created the fake portal to generate certificates, but later only 1,500 were active and these fake certificates were generated on fake names and addresses. “We verified the addresses by sending teams to at least eight districts, including Moradabad, Kanpur, Pratapgrah, Chandauli, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Rampur and Sultanpur, but all the addresses were fake,” he added.