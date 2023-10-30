Over 7.4L candidates skip PET exam; 65 proxies held

A total of 3,72,439 candidates- nearly 37.1 per cent- skipped the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023) held on Sunday. Out of 10,03,765 registered candidates, 6,31,326 (62.9%) appeared and 3,72,439 candidates remained absent on Sunday. The result of the PET exam will be declared by December. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A total of 20,07,533 candidates were registered to appear in the exam that was conducted by the U.P. Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) held in four shifts over two days at 1058 centres in 35 districts. More than 7.4 lakh (37%) candidates skipped the exam. “Out of 20,07,533 candidates, 12,58,867 (63%) were present while 7,48,666 (37%) skipped the exam,” said Pravir Kumar, chairman of the commission.

He further added that with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based facial recognition software used by the Commission at the examination, a total of 65 proxies were held who appeared in the exam as solvers or impersonators. While 38 proxies were held on Saturday, a total of 27 were held on Sunday.

Apart from this, in Kanpur, one candidate was held who appeared twice. A candidate appeared in the exam as Ajay Kumar on Saturday and Ajay Kumar Yadav on Sunday using two identity cards.

“In the first shift on Sunday, a person was caught giving the examination in the name of Arvind Kumar Yadav. He had also appeared in the examination in the name of Arvind Kumar in the first shift on Saturday,” said Kumar.

“Legal action is being taken against him as per rules due to changing names and appearing for the exam twice,” he said.

The result will be declared by December, Kumar said.

