Over 70.69 lakh forms received for inclusion of names, 2.68 lakh for deletion under SIR in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday said the Election Commission received over 70.69 lakh Form 6 claims for inclusion in the electoral rolls and 2.68 lakh objections via Form 7, seeking deletion of names, in Uttar Pradesh between January 6 and March 6 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 2026. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

Speaking at a press conference at Lok Bhavan, Rinwa said 70,69,810 Form 6 applications were received during the two-month claims and objections period, with 35,72,603 submitted by women and 34,96,911 by men, indicating that the number of applications from women exceeded those from men. As many as 296 applications were submitted by third gender voters.

“Since October 27, 2025, when the revision exercise was announced, the state has received 86,69,073 Form 6 applications, including 43,06,364 from men, 43,62,323 from women and 386 from third gender voters.”

Regarding objections for deletion of names from the rolls, Rinwa said 2,68,682 Form 7 applications were submitted between January 6 and March 6.

From October 27, 2025 to March 6, 2026, a total of 3,18,140 Form 7 applications were received, including 1,86,362 for male electors, 1,31,766 for female electors and 12 for third gender voters, he said.

UP CEO said the draft electoral rolls published on January 6 had 12.55 crore voters, including 6.88 crore men (54.8%), 5.67 crore women (45% ) and 4,119 third gender voters (0.01%).

The over 70.6 lakh applications received for addition and the 2,68,682 applications received for deletion are much smaller than the 2.89 crore deletions seen in the draft roll, which led to the electoral roll of the state shrinking 19% to 12.55 crore. The applications for inclusion and removal are also much fewer than the over three crore electors in the draft roll who are undergoing hearings in the claims and objections phase, which can lead to further deletions.

He said notices were issued to 3.26 crore voters whose details required verification. This included 1.04 crore voters whose details were not mapped with the 2003 Special Intensive Revision, and 2.22 crore voters where discrepancies were found, such as mismatch in names or implausible age gaps between family members.

The first notices were issued on January 14, and hearings began on January 21.

He said that 100% notices have now been generated, while about 93.8% have already been served.

“So far, hearings have been completed for around 2.80 crore voters, which accounts for about 85.8% of the cases,” Rinwa said.

To facilitate the process, the Election Commission arranged hearings at 5,621 locations across the state and set up help desks to assist voters. Booth level officers also visited households and carried out verification using a mobile application, he added.

“About 14% of the hearings are still pending, but with the current pace of work, the process is expected to be completed within the stipulated deadline of March 27,” he said.

No name can be deletedwithout notice: UP CEO

Responding to questions about allegations made by Samajwadi Party that Form 7 applications were deliberately used to strike down the names of its voters, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday said as per guidelines of the Special Intensive Revision-2026, no name can be deleted from the draft voter list published on January 6, 2026, without notice.

He also said a reasoned order by the electoral registration officer/assistant electoral registration officer as per the prescribed procedure is required for the deletion.

Rinwa answered the question without naming the SP. He also gave details of the participation of political parties in the SIR process.

“Following the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision-2026, five meetings were held with representatives of recognised political parties at the state level in the chief electoral officer’s office. They were apprised of the latest Election Commission of India guidelines and the current progress of the work, their queries were addressed, and their feedback, suggestions were received.

According to available data, the main opposition Samajwadi Party fielded more than 1.57 lakh booth level agents (BLAs), which is the second highest number of BLAs after ruling BJP with more than 1.61 lakh BLAs. The SP applied for inclusion of 11,051 electors’ names and exclusion of 47 names. The ruling BJP gave applications for the inclusion of 26,279 electors and asked for exclusion of 1741 names. The BSP fielded more than 1.54 lakh BLAs who applied for inclusion of 1761 names and deletion of seven.

“Five meetings with the representatives of recognised political parties took place on October 29, 2025, November 19, 2025, December 8, 2025, January 6, 2026 and the fifth meeting on January 27, 2026,” he told the press.

He said, “Instructions have been issued for the hearing of voters whose details do not match. To minimise inconvenience, they may be exempted from personal attendance during the hearing process. Voters who cannot attend the hearing in person for any reason can authorise any person to attend on their behalf by signing or affixing their thumb impression in writing.”

“For the convenience of voters, EROs and AEROs are also conducting hearings at polling stations, and booth level officers are also assisting voters in submitting documents. This reduces the distance voters have to travel and voters are also attending the hearing. For logical discrepancies, all district election officers and electoral registration officers have been directed that the BLOs will give the notice to the voter or his relative and upload the receipt, photo and the record of the relationship.”

(With agency inputs)