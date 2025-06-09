Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Pahalgam attack remarks: Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to LU asst prof

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 09, 2025 08:01 PM IST

Allahabad HC grants interim bail to Lucknow University’s Madri Kakoti, booked for sedition over controversial social media posts after Pahalgam attack.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday granted an interim anticipatory bail to Lucknow University’s assistant professor Madri Kakoti who was booked on April 28 this year on charges of sedition and causing disharmony through her controversial social media post related to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Madri Kakoti was booked on April 28 on charges of sedition and causing disharmony through her controversial social media post related to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack. (For Representation)
Justice Rajeev Singh passed the order. An FIR was lodged against Kakoti on the application of Jatin Shukla, a student and member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). In the FIR, she was accused of targeting the integrity and sovereignty of India through her posts on X.

She was booked for multiple offences under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including charges related to endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Advocate Syed Mohammad Haider Rizvi represented Kakoti in the court. It was contended in the FIR that Kakoti’s posts contained objectionable and provocative terms such as saffron-terrorist and were circulated by Pakistani media houses.

