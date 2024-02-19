Partnership of public reps, industrialists fuels development: Rajnath

LUCKNOW: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, said that there was a time when meetings between public representatives and industrialists were viewed with suspicion. However, today, this partnership has propelled the country onto the path of development. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh addresses during the UP Ground Breaking ceremony 4. O at IGP (Indira Gandhi Pratishthan)) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh India on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Meeting with industrialists was considered no less than a political risk for any public representative. It was believed that a partnership between politicians and industrialists is not good for the development of the nation. No one paid attention to the fact that if politicians and industrialists work together with clear intentions, the nation will progress,” he said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony 4.0 on Monday, the Lucknow MP said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, the country witnessed how he brought about transformative changes in Gujarat by working with industrialists. The fragrance of this change has not only spread across India but has also reached far and wide globally. Non-BJP ruled states, along with several BJP-governed states, are also moving forward following the Gujarat model of development.”

Praising PM Modi, Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of the prime minister, the country was progressing with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ and no segment of society feels neglected or lagging in any sector. “He is the brightest star in the galaxy of global leaders, who stands apart from others for his unique perspective on issues, thoughts, and events,” Singh said.

“The entire country, including Uttar Pradesh, is progressing under the leadership and guidance of Narendra Modi. While other public representatives are unable to look beyond crises, problems, or immediate gains, his vision and foresight enable him to see opportunities, solutions, and long-term outcomes,” he added.

Applauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh said that the UP CM was committed to the development of the state. “His efforts in creating an investment-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years have resulted in a surge of investments. This is just the beginning. The fourth edition of the ground-breaking ceremony is a testament to the direction in which investments are flowing into Uttar Pradesh,” he said.