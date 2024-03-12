‘People eagerly dropping views under BJP drive seeking their opinions’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up 431 suggestion boxes across the state to solicit people’s views that would shape the party’s “Sankalp Patra” or national manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP refers to its manifesto as “Sankalp Patra” to reflect its commitment to pre-poll promises. Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Khanna and Surya Pratap Shahi at a press conference in Lucknow on March 12. (Sourced)

Two senior Uttar Pradesh ministers, including finance minister Suresh Khanna and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, said at a press conference held at the UP BJP office that the views of the people of the state would be factored in while drafting the “Sankalp Patra” at the national level.

On February 26, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary had launched the UP leg of “sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara (your suggestion, our commitment)” campaign which would continue till March 20.

“As part of this campaign, 2 LED vans are moving in each Lok Sabha region which means 160 such vans are currently moving across the state. Effort is being made to connect with each assembly segment. People are enthusiastically putting their suggestions in the suggestion boxes,” the ministers said.

They said across the country, the party intends to hold 125 functions to solicit people’s views and suggestions for “Sankalp Patra” and of these nine functions have been held in Uttar Pradesh. “People are also being asked to make a missed call on 9090902024 after which they are being contacted for their suggestions,” ministers said. Suggestions could also be made on NaMo app and BJP website.

“All this goes on to show the kind of emphasis party lays on people’s opinion. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is on way to becoming a developed nation and Viksit Bharat Modi Guarantee vans currently touring the state are fuelling the march,” they added.