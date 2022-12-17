PHDCCI defence session discusses greater pvt sector engagement

PHDCCI conducted an industry interactive session on Indigenisation Requirements Of Indian Navy: Opportunities for MSMEs, at PHD House, Gomti Nagar, on Thursday.

The objective of the interactive session was to urge and engage the private industry players including MSMEs into a new defence procurement procedure to achieve self-reliance in defence equipment manufacturing to reduce dependence on foreign imports.

Industry deliberated upon the importance and potential of India’s private defence sector and it was concluded that in order to become a net exporter in defence, the country needs to invest and focus more in R&D, follow a bottom-up approach to decrease dependency on foreign parts and provide more incentives to private companies in the coming years.

Through a presentation, Cdr Deepak Kota, commander indigenisation, New Delhi, deliberated upon the opportunities for private industries to collaborate with the Indian Navy. He spoke on Innovation for Defence Excellence Scheme (IDEX) which was launched in 2018 and is an infusion of cutting edge tech in the armed forces and has engaged 300 start-ups till date.

Capt C Ramesh, captain, Air Project and Plans, New Delhi deliberated upon how private sector players and MSMEs can pitch in with their manufacturing potential in defence sector. He further said that an important initiative from the government’s end is the positive indigenisation list— a list of defence requirements that will be exclusively procured from indigenous sources.

The promulgation of ‘positive list’ is a major policy measure that actually shows the intent of the government, he said. He added that the combination of the cerebral asset of India, conducive policy environment, risk-taking ability of entrepreneurs and capable manufacturing sector will herald a scenario where private sector in defence space will play a major role.

The chief dignitaries included Col Sanjay Singh, CGM, UPEIDA, Capt C Ramesh, captain, Air Project and Plans, New Delhi; Cdr. Deepak Kota, cdr. indigenization, New Delhi; Ms Reema Mittal, chief operating officer, Technopark, IIT Kanpur; Dr. Nasir Jamal, secretary PHDCCI Mukesh Bahadur Singh etc.