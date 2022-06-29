Plea on house demolition: HC seeks govt’s reply in a day, next hearing on June 30

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Tuesday sought the state government’s reply, in a day, on the petition filed by Parveen Fatima, wife of Javed Mohammad (main accused in June 10 violence in Prayagraj) and her daughter, challenging the demolition of their house on June 12.

The court fixed June 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian passed the order on Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima’s plea.

The court passed the order after hearing the counsel for the parties concerned. Earlier on Monday, the court had adjourned the case for a day when one of the judges had recused from the case.

According to the petitioners, the house doesn’t belong to Javed Mohammad but is owned by his wife, Fatima, who had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage.

The petitioners had alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice on Fatima. A notice, with the house number listed, was addressed to her husband, Mohammad Javed, activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of allegedly instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks on the Prophet.