Plea on house demolition: HC seeks govt’s reply in a day, next hearing on June 30
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Tuesday sought the state government’s reply, in a day, on the petition filed by Parveen Fatima, wife of Javed Mohammad (main accused in June 10 violence in Prayagraj) and her daughter, challenging the demolition of their house on June 12.
The court fixed June 30 as the next date of hearing in the case.
The bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Waiz Mian passed the order on Parveen Fatima and her daughter Sumaiya Fatima’s plea.
The court passed the order after hearing the counsel for the parties concerned. Earlier on Monday, the court had adjourned the case for a day when one of the judges had recused from the case.
According to the petitioners, the house doesn’t belong to Javed Mohammad but is owned by his wife, Fatima, who had received the same as a gift from her parents before her marriage.
The petitioners had alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) did not serve any notice on Fatima. A notice, with the house number listed, was addressed to her husband, Mohammad Javed, activist and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of allegedly instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks on the Prophet.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
-
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
