PM Modi paved way for politics of development in country: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said earlier politics in the country revolved around dynasties, casteism, corruption and religion but Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed it to the politics of development.

He also said earlier important vaccines like those against polio, encephalitis, tetanus and measles took decades to reach people of the country, India under PM Modi made two Covid vaccines available to the people within a year of the pandemic.

Addressing “Garib Kalyan” public meeting in Gorakhpur on Friday, Nadda said, “The BJP government is working with Modi’s development mantra ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayash’. Our government is a responsible and a responsive government. We are working hard to take the country and U.P. forward. The BJP government is proactive and pro-responsive.”

“Once the politics revolved around dynasties, casteism, corruption and religion. PM Modi ended this to pave way for politics of development,” he added.

“The chicken pox vaccine reached the people of the country after 27 years it was manufactured, the BCG vaccine, oral polio vaccine, tetanus vaccine and measles vaccine reached people after three decades whereas as encephalitis vaccine reached the people in U.P. 100 years after it was manufactured in Japan,” he said.

“After the first wave of the pandemic in January 2020, PM Modi constituted a task force in April that year. The trial of the vaccine started in October and two vaccines were launched in January 2021. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav acted in an irresponsible manner terming the Covid vaccine a ‘BJP vaccine’. India has supplied the vaccine to 100 countries while 48 of them have got the vaccine free,” Nadda added.

“During the pandemic, PM Modi gave ₹20 lakh crore packages in May 2020, launched PM Garib Food Yojana, gave ration to 80 crore people. The country has witnessed 12% decline in poverty from 22 % to 10%. The ‘Graib Kalyan’ programme ensured the welfare of the poor. Initiatives like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Ujjawala Yojana’, one nation-one tax, one nation-one grid, one-nation, one-ration card gave thrust to development,” the BJP chief said.

“The country has changed. Once only one hundred panchayats were connected with broadband. Today, 2.50 lakh are connected with it. A fertiliser factory has started in Gorakhpur and AIIMS has also been launched. Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru (India’s first PM) gave one AIIMS, (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave seven AIIMS while (incumbent) PM Modi has established 15 AIIMS. In 2014, there were 15 medical colleges in U.P., today work is going on to set up 73 medical colleges,” Nadda said.

“Poverty has declined by providing ration. The number of beneficiaries has increased and the economy is moving fast ahead. Our growth rate has increased, foreign returns and export have increased. Khadi has been promoted and its export has increased,” he added.

“Twenty-three thousand Indian students were trapped in Ukraine during war. The PM talked to Russian President Valdimir Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky to ensure safe passage for our students from the strife-torn country,” the BJP chief said.

‘Use modern offices to take party, nation forward’

BJP national president JP Nadda said the establishment and inauguration of BJP offices in various districts threw light on the journey of the party. Addressing the party workers after inaugurating the newly constructed regional office of BJP, Gorakhpur region, and eight district party offices, Nadda said, “In 2014 when Modi took the reins of the country, he came to the party office located on Ashok Road. He asked if I knew since when the party office had been working. I told him since the inception of the BJP. The bungalow in which the party office is running was allotted to party leader Nanaji Deshmukh. He told us that it was his desire that party office should be established in each division and district of the country.”

The then BJP national president Amit Shah prepared a plan to set up 512 party offices across the country. Today, 230 offices have been established and construction of 150 party offices is in progress. In U.P., out of 72 offices 69 have opened in various districts. The offices are not mere a structure over a piece of land. Instead, they are culture centres of the party, a centre to give energy to party workers and prepare plans for various activities,” he said.

“The modern and fully equipped offices of the party should be used to strengthen the organisation. When he did not have offices, we used to run in rented buildings and many a time we were not in a position to pay even the office rent. Now we have made the BJP biggest political party and constructed grand offices for the workers,” Nadda added.

“We have digital libraries, videoconferencing facility, conference halls and media centres etc. In these most modern and equipped offices, party workers should use these facilities to take the party and the country forward. They should use the library to study,” the BJP chief said.

