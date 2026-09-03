PM speaks to Varanasi DM, mayor on flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Varanasi district magistrate Satyendra Kumar and mayor Ashok Tiwari over the phone and obtained detailed information about flood situation in the temple town. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)

The PM, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha, directed that relief work for flood-affected people be carried out on a war footing. He also inquired about the Ganga’s water level as well as the arrangements at relief camps.

Modi instructed officials to maintain constant vigilance over flood situation and relief operations and ensure that relief reaches the affected people without delay.

In Varanasi, flood has displaced 2,910 people from 640 families because low-lying areas are inundated due to rising water levels of the Ganga and the Varuna due to incessant rain in the temple town and various other parts of the state.