Police probe on after naib tehsildar adopts Islam to marry again

Police on Wednesday launched an investigation after a naib tehsildar in Hamirpur district allegedly adopted Islam to marry a Muslim woman even as he was still married to his first wife. Gupta’s wife lodged a police complaint against him, five named individuals and six more unnamed persons, alleging that Gupta was forced to convert and that he had married a woman named Rukhsar. (For representation)

Ashish Gupta, who was posted as the naib tehsildar of Maudaha in Hamirpur on September 2, has reportedly changed his name to Mohammad Yusuf and even went to a local mosque to offer prayers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As the news of the conversion surfaced, tehsildar Balram Gupta has been asked to investigate the matter, officials aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, Gupta’s wife lodged a police complaint against him, five named individuals and six more unnamed persons, alleging that Gupta was forced to convert and that he had married a woman named Rukhsar. In the FIR registered against them, sections dealing with unlawful religious conversion and other issues have been invoked.

Gupta, originally a resident of Kanpur, had been going to the mosque for his daily prayers, according to police officials.

Hamirpur superintendent of police (SP) Deeksha Sharma said Ashish’s wife Aarti Yagyasaini on Wednesday lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was lodged against Gupta, Rukhsar, Rukhsar’s father and uncle, maulvi Babu Adhati, and six unnamed persons.

In her complaint, the mother of two also said that her husband had not visited her in the last four months.

The mosque’s caretaker, Mohammad Mushtaq, said he had informed officials about Gupta/ Yusuf two days ago following which tehsildar Balram Gupta had visited the village for an inquiry. Gupta, meanwhile, has reportedly told the tehsildar that he visited the mosque to learn Urdu.