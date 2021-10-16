Politics and religion were never separate, says Uttarakhand CM

Lucknow: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that politics was never separate from religion and both had always supplemented each other.

Dhami, who reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit, will preside over bhumi pujan event of an ashram on Sunday which is being constructed by the Delhi Seva Dham.

He is the first Uttarakhand CM to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla after the Supreme Court paved way for construction of Ram temple by ruling in its favour on November 9, 2019.

Dhami had gone his graduation and LLB from Lucknow University and is the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

“From childhood we had dreamed and wished for Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, it is becoming a reality,” the Uttarakhand chief minister told media persons.

Commenting on politics and religion, Dhami said: “Politics was never separate from religion. In fact, both supplemented each other.”

On his visit to Ayodhya, Dhami said: “This is not a political visit. I have been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and have visited Ayodhya at least 50 times. I have been coming to Ayodhya since my childhood.”

“I belong to a farmer family and people in my family are also in the army. We (my government) are continuously working for farmers,” said Dhami.

“All schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for farmers are being implemented in Uttarakhand. Be it Kisan Samman Nidhi, doubling farmers’ income or any other scheme, all of them are being rolled out,” said Dhami.

On forthcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Dhami said: “There are five Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha MPs in Uttarakhand. For the assembly poll we have given the slogan ‘Is bar 60 par’.”

Earlier, Dhami paid obeisance to Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple.

At Ram Janmabhoomi, the Uttarakhand chief minister worshipped Ram Lalla and inquired about the ongoing construction work of the temple.

Members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust and engineers of Larsen and Toubro, who are carrying out temple construction work, apprised the Uttarakhand CM about the upcoming temple.

Later, Dhami also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth.