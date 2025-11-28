Poor given 1300 cr from CM Relief Fund in a year for treatment: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said ₹1300 crore was provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for medical treatment of the poor in one year. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of a private hospital in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a private hospital in Noida. Funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are being made available every year, he added.

“From this fund, ₹1300 crore was made available to the poor within a year for healthcare. The funds were provided to the state’s empanelled hospitals where patients are receiving treatment. Even the poorest of the poor deserve good healthcare.”

The double-engine government under PM Modi’s leadership has guaranteed this, he said.

“The world has progressed significantly, so we cannot lag behind in providing quality healthcare. Eight to 10 years ago, it was difficult for the poor to get treatment.”

“The poor could not afford kidney, cancer, liver cirrhosis, bypass surgery, etc. They would sell their land or mortgage their women’s jewellery. We also received recommendations to write to hospitals and speak with doctors,” he said.

The CM explained that, over the past six to seven years, under “the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana” and “Ayushman Bharat Yojana”, free healthcare services worth Rs. 5 lakh per year have been provided to 50 crore people across the country.

In Uttar Pradesh, we have expanded its scope, he said, adding that the state has also worked to connect those, who were not covered but were in need of this facility.

“We have started providing facilities for good hospitals in every district by bringing them under a policy framework,” the chief minister said, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

He stated that 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are currently connected to facilities through Ayushman Bharat and the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana. The UP government is currently working with IIT Kanpur to establish a “Centre of Excellence” (MedTech), he added.

He emphasised the use of technology in remote areas. He explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual ICU was launched on a hub-and-spoke model.