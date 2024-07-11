 Potato-laden truck overturns on Lko-Ayodhya highway, hits traffic - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Potato-laden truck overturns on Lko-Ayodhya highway, hits traffic

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 11, 2024 08:55 PM IST

Potato-laden truck overturns on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway causing traffic disruption. Police divert heavy vehicles, clear road with crane and residents.

A potato-laden truck overturned after colliding with a trailer on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway near Kisan Path here on Thursday morning due to which traffic remained hit for hours.

The incident took place early on July 11. (Sourced)
“The collision took place around 4 am. Due to its impact, the trailer’s engine got damaged and the truck overturned due to which potato sacks got scattered all over the road affecting traffic,” read a press note of Lucknow traffic police department.

Heavy vehicular movement on the highway led to a traffic jam. Upon receiving the information, traffic inspector, Gomti Nagar, Vipin Kumar Pandey along with a traffic police force, reached there and diverted heavy vehicles to other route following which traffic became normal after hours.

“Heavy vehicles going towards Barabanki from Kisan Path were diverted via Mati underpass. Subsequently, with the help of a hydra crane and the residents, the trailer and the truck were moved from the centre of the road to a side,” the press note said.

Thursday, July 11, 2024
