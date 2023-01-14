‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla on next Makar Sankranti: Champat Rai

Lucknow: Around 60 per cent construction work of th Ram temple in Ayodhya was over and the idol of the deity would be installed at the sanctum -sanctorum on Makar Sankranti next year. Thereafter, devotees would be allowed to pay obeisance to the deity, as per general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Champat Rai.

Rai said the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla’s idol would take place on Makar Sankranti next year.

“After Pran Pratishtha ceremony, devotees would be allowed ‘darshan’,” he said, adding that by October 2023, the first floor of the temple would be constructed.

“Ram temple will be constructed in three phases. The first phase will be completed by December 2023 which also includes sanctum sanctorum of the temple,” said Rai.

The Trust has decided to install an idol which will depict the child form of Ram Lalla- five to seven years.

“Ram Lalla’s idol will be around 8.5 feet tall and it will take five to six months to prepare it,” said Rai. The idol will be in the form of ‘Neelaambuj Shyaamal Komalaangam’. Stones resembling colour of the blue sky will be used to prepare the idol,” said Rai.

Such stones are available in Odisha and Maharashtra.

The Trust has roped in renowned sculptors of the country to prepare the model of Ram Lalla’s idol for the temple. One of the models will be selected for installation.

Padma Vibhusan Sudarshan Sahu and Vasudev Kamath of Odisha, KV Maniya of Karnataka and Shashtrayajya Deulkar of Pune will send models of the statue measuring 8 to 12 inches.

The Trust has roped in top institutes of the country having expertise in architecture and building design to model the Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum in such a way that the sun’s rays fall on the forehead of the idol every Ram Navmi, at the time of the birth of the deity, at 12 noon.

A team of experts from CSIR-CBRI of Roorkee, the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune and renowned temple architects has been constituted for the purpose.

“Ram Lalla’s idol will be 8ft 7 inches above the floor so that the sun rays illuminate it on every Ram Navmi. The pedestal on which the idol will be placed will be designed in a manner to ensure this,” said Rai.

The CBRI had successfully carried out the first trial of such a model, added Rai.

Around 100 episodes related to Lord Ram will be carved on stone slabs around the temple. Each stone slab will be six ft long, five ft high and 2.5 ft wide.

Apart from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, there will be five more mandaps. White marble is being used in the construction work of the sanctum sanctorum.

“Parikrama Marg is also being constructed around the sanctum sanctorum,” said Rai. Around 7,000 statues will be carved on the walls and pillars of the temple.

In the sanctum sanctorum, there will also be idols of Goddess Bhagwati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha.

Around half-a -kilometre from the temple, a facilitation centre for pilgrims is being constructed and a sewage treatment plant is also coming up at the east corner of the temple.

Lift or escalator at Hanuman Garhi

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Friday proposed installing a lift or an escalator at the historic Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya for convenience of elderly devotees.

Devotees have to climb 76 stairs to reach the main campus of the Hanuman temple. For elderly devotees, it is no easy task.

Presiding over review meeting of the road widening project in Ayodhya through video conferencing, the chief secretary proposed to Ayodhya divisional commissioner and district magistrate to install a lift or an escalator at Hanuman Garhi temple for elderly devotees.

Mishra also stressed on amenities for devotees at the panch kosi and 14- kosi Parikrama Marg.