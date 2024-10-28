Prayagraj Mahakumbh will be grandest ever till date: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Mahakumbh-2025 will be the grandest event ever held. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with seers at a religious event in Haryana on October 28. (Sourced)

Addressing seers and devotees from across the country in a programme hosted by the Dera Siddh Baba Garibnath Math in Pehowa town in Haryana, Yogi extended the invitation of the upcoming mega religious fair to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, to all attending the programme.

“The Mahakumbh, the grandest celebration of Sanatana Dharma, will surpass all previous Kumbhs in size and grandeur. It will be the largest and most magnificent one, with revered seers of Sanatana Dharma gathering alongside devotees in the global event,” he said.

Referring to Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, the CM said, “Once its premises couldn’t accommodate even 10 devotees, but today it can host 50,000 devotees at a time. Similarly, after 500 years, Lord Shri Ram has been enshrined in his grand temple in Ayodhya.”

“The double-engine BJP government is fully committed to ensuring the presence of esteemed seers in the religious events and to safeguarding every sacred site connected to Sanatana Dharma, Siddhas, Saints and Avtaar Purush. Preserving our heritage is essential to realising a bright future,” the CM added.

Yogi Adityanath also congratulated his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini who was also present in the event on his recent electoral victory.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Haryana, he praised their support, stating that they embodied Lord Krishna’s words “Paritranaya Sadhunam, Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam”.

“The people of Haryana have made a wise choice. This land is the land of Lord Krishna’s ‘Karmayog.’ Those who act wrongly will face unfavorable outcomes,” Yogi said.

“The event is being organised on the banks of the revered Saraswati. The Haryana government is committed to reviving the Saraswati river. This effort also requires the collective responsibility of saints and the public,” he said.

Preserving every drop of water, purifying water sources, undertaking plantation drives and practising natural and cow-based farming will be essential steps in rejuvenating this river, Yogi added.

Emphasising the importance of upholding good, he said the ultimate duty is to safeguard the good and consign harmful forces to the abyss.

He elaborated on the principles of religion, Abhyudaya and Nishreyas, stating that achieving Nishreyas or the highest spiritual good, is possible only through the pursuit of Abhyudaya that is uplifting the weakest.

Abhyudaya represents worldly progress, where one channels energy towards public welfare in alignment with individual capabilities, requiring wise decision-making.

“For progress, we need good saints in the religious field and the right people in development efforts. Positive results stem from choosing virtuous individuals,” Yogi said.

Elaborating on Nishreyas, he said, “A yogi or committed householder cannot achieve spiritual fulfillment or Nishreyas by ignoring worldly duties or Abhyudaya. When we selflessly work towards worldly progress, the benefits manifest in this way.”

“This commitment not only establishes a foundation for achieving public welfare and development in this world but also leads to the path of salvation,” the CM added.

“These are the twin requirements of religion. Since ancient times, saints have gathered with these intentions and the extraordinary acts of divine beings who have blessed this land continue to shape our festivals and celebrations,” Yogi said.

He also spoke of a cherished bhajan by revered Guru Shri Triloknath Babu ji of the Guru Gorakhnath Ashram in Junagadh, saying, “Sant hain suhaagi, rehte sada magan, jaate hai jis lok mein sada karte chaman” (Saints are ever-blessed, always in joy, bringing beauty to every realm they enter).

Speaking on Pehowa’s significant spiritual legacy, he said the teachings of Yogi Satyanath ji from this land spread across the country. “Now Mahant Shernath is renewing the faith of devotees by revitalising not only Pehowa, but also long-neglected holy sites in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli,” Yogi added.

“This sacred land, which had been declining for four generations, is now on a path to revitalisation under the guidance of a ‘yogi’. Pehowa is the holy ground of the renowned Siddha Yogi Garibnath ji of the Nath sect,” the UP CM said.