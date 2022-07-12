Prayagraj: Miscreants open fire on ex-village head, aide; one dead

A middle aged man was killed while another suffered injuries when two mobike-borne miscreants opened fire on them near Shrivengpur under Nawabganj police in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harendra Mishra, 45, the aide of former village head Santosh Singh, 44, who was injured in the firing, police added. Singh and Mishra were coming to Phaphamau from Pratapgarh in their car when they were waylaid by the assailants.

Senior police officials, including SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey, also visited the scene of crime. Police teams have been sent to Pratapgarh to trace and arrest the assailants, officials said.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said two people, including present village head Niraj, had been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the incident by Santosh Singh’s family. Teams were carrying out raids to arrest them, he added.

Police officials further said primary investigations suggested that the incident was a fallout of panchayat poll-related enmity.