Prayagraj: Miscreants open fire on ex-village head, aide; one dead
A middle aged man was killed while another suffered injuries when two mobike-borne miscreants opened fire on them near Shrivengpur under Nawabganj police in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Sunday, police said.
The deceased was identified as Harendra Mishra, 45, the aide of former village head Santosh Singh, 44, who was injured in the firing, police added. Singh and Mishra were coming to Phaphamau from Pratapgarh in their car when they were waylaid by the assailants.
Senior police officials, including SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey, also visited the scene of crime. Police teams have been sent to Pratapgarh to trace and arrest the assailants, officials said.
SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said two people, including present village head Niraj, had been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the incident by Santosh Singh’s family. Teams were carrying out raids to arrest them, he added.
Police officials further said primary investigations suggested that the incident was a fallout of panchayat poll-related enmity.
-
Textile Park near Mattewara Forest scrapped: Environmentalists welcome move, industry disappointed
After almost two years of relentless protests, the Public Action Committee finally achieved its objective as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. PAC had stated that the land on which the textile park was proposed to come up is a flood plain and recharges groundwater.
-
Hoist national flag on every house to mark 75 years of independence: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the national flag should be hoisted on every house during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations to mark of 75 years of India's independence. The tricolour should be there on 2.68 crore houses and 50 lakh government offices as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, he said. Such selfies should be posted on social media on the occasion, he said.
-
Kannauj youth arrested for posting objectionable photo of Yogi Adityanath
A 20-year-old youth was arrested in Kannauj for allegedly posting an objectionable photograph of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Monday Kannauj superintendent of police, Rajesh Srivastava, identified the accused as Ashish Yadav. According to Srivastava, Yadav is a class 12 dropout. A complaint was made against Yadav on Twitter after which, he was arrested, said the SP.
-
HC directs trial court to defer hearing of defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the trial court to defer the hearing of the defamation complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mahesh Shrishimal against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi beyond July 28 and continued the interim protection granted to Gandhi in December 2021 till the next hearing. Shrishimal has lodged a complaint against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan in 2018.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialists stage protest over potholes on Bahadur Ke road, march into zonal chief’s office
Irked over the pothole-riddled Bahadur Ke road, the industrialists, under the banner of Bahadur Ke Textile and Knitwear Association, staged a protest against the municipal corporation and marched into the office of MC Zone- A commissioner Neeraj Jain on Monday. President Tarun Jain Bawa urged the officials not to send any civic body staff to collect tax. Bawa said over 500 textile and allied industry units are situated on the road with an annual turnover of over ₹10,000-crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics