Prayagraj: UPSESSB declares PGT-2021 results for 10 subjects

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj announced the results of the postgraduate teacher (PGT) recruitment-2021 for 10 subjects late Wednesday night. A total of 684 candidates have been declared successful by the board for appointment in government-aided secondary schools of the state.

Deputy secretary of UPSESSB Naval Kishore informed that the final results of PGT recruitment-2021 have been made available on the official website of UPSESSB— https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/.

He said that the successful candidates have been given the opportunity till October 29 to online fill their options for school allotments. “The link for this has also been made available on the official website of UPSESSB,” he added.

UPSESSB had conducted PGT recruitment exam-2021 for 23 subjects on August 17 and August 18. Interviews of successful candidates of the written exam were conducted between October 5 and October 26 for these 10 subjects including, Biology (114 posts), Mathematics (99 posts), English (297 posts), Psychology (47 posts), Arts (76 posts), Logic (7 posts), Military Science (10 posts), Home Science (13 posts), Music Vocal (9 posts) and Musical Instruments (12 posts). There were a total of 684 postings on offer in these subjects.

Now results of subjects including Civics, Chemistry, Physics, Sociology, History, Hindi, Agriculture, Education, Geography, Economics, Sanskrit, Physical Education and Commerce are awaited.