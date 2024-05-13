 Preparations in full swing for PM’s rally in U.P.’s Pratapgarh - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Preparations in full swing for PM’s rally in U.P.’s Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 13, 2024 10:51 PM IST

PM Modi to address rally in Pratapgarh on May 16 in support of BJP candidate. Helipads being prepared for his visit, security arrangements reviewed.

The district administration and BJP leaders in Pratapgarh are gearing up for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 during which he will address a public rally at GIC ground in support of sitting MP and BJP candidate Sangam Lal Gupta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT file)

Pratapgarh goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter will land at Police Lines while chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s chopper will land at KP College ground. Arrangements are being made for three helipads at Police Lines and one at KP College ground, said a senior police official.

Preparations are also underway for a public meeting at GIC ground, he added. After the PM’s visit was finalised, the district administration went on an alert mode. Senior officials have started reviewing the arrangements for the high-profile visit. GIC ground is being cleared and cleaned.

Officials said the PM’s fleet will reach the programme venue from the route though SP office gate. On Sunday, ADG (Prayagraj) Bhanu Bhaskar along with divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and IG Prem Gautam inspected the venue and reviewed the security arrangements here.

DM Sanjeev Ranjan, SP Satpal Antil and CDO Navneet Sehara were also present on the occasion. Public works department officials were instructed to repair the already constructed helipad. As per officials, an advance team of SPG has also arrived in Pratapgarh.

Preparations in full swing for PM's rally in U.P.'s Pratapgarh

