Private schools association in Uttar Pradesh announces up to 11.69% fee hike for 2023-24 session

The Unaided Private Schools Association, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday announced there will be up to 11.69% fee hike in the academic session 2023-24. The association said the hike is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018.

The decision was taken at the general body meeting of the association, said its president Anil Agarwal in a press release.

The meeting was convened at CMS School, Kanpur Road, here. Office bearers of the association and the managers of the member schools were present.

The association said according to the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018, the annual composite fee in private schools of Uttar Pradesh can be increased by consumer price index (CPI) plus 5%. “The CPI given by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation for the current session 2022 -2023 is 6.69%. That is, according to the Act, the fee increase can be done only up to 6.69% + 5% i.e. total 11.69%,” Agarwal explained.

Agarwal also said, “The increase in fee in schools is in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh Fee Regulation Act 2018 only. Apart from this, decisions were taken in regard to the outline of the activities to be carried out by the association in order to fulfil its social and educational resolution.”

The association decided to organise literary and sports competitions at the inter-district level at a fixed interval.

Jagdish Gandhi, founding manager of CMS School, presided over the meeting.

Anil Agarwal expressed satisfaction over mutual coordination and dialogue with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Association secretary Mala Mehra, treasurer Rachit Manas and spokesperson Khwaja Saifi Yunus thanked the member-schools for participation in activities as desired by government directives.